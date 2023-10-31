He Is Legend Take 'Endless Hallway' For Halloween

(Freeman Promotions) He Is Legend have unveiled a very special music video for the title track to their most recent album, 'Endless Hallway', which concludes the cinematic narrative from Endless Hallway's previous singles (Lifeless Lemonade, Honey From The Hive, Sour) with the new music video - delivering their fans a timely Halloween treat from one of the scene's most horror-inspired outfits.

Commenting on the video for "Endless Hallway", frontman Schuylar Croom says:

"This video is basically what happens when you give a bunch of out of work filmmakers the keys to the movie studio during the strikes. This was my first time in the director's chair so it's very special to me and the band. I got to have a lot of fun with my best friends making something magical. Finally, the finale of the 'Endless Hallway' is here. Happy Halloween creepies."

In addition to the "Endless Hallway" video, He Is Legend has also announced the first installment of their annual "Holiday Hootenanny" hometown show. The upcoming gig will see the North Carolina natives joined by '68, The Callous Daoboys, Johnny Booth, and thoughtcrimes at Cats Cradle in Carrboro, NC on December 16. See below for the band's upcoming shows.

November 4 - Douglasville, GA @ American Legion 145

BBQ Fest with Norma Jean

December 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

"Holiday Hootenanny" with '68, The Callous Daoboys, Johnny Booth, thoughtcrimes

Related Stories

Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper

Singled Out: Hematite's Run Devil Run

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

alltheprettythings Share New Song Every Now And Then

News > He Is Legend