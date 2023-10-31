Kirk Hammett Signature 1979 Flying V Released

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to unveil its first official global release and partnership with Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY Award-winning band Metallica. In partnership with Gibson Custom Shop, Epiphone is bringing the genre-defining sound of Metallica's early albums to every stage with the Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V - a painstaking recreation of Kirk's prized original, available in Ebony and Purple Metallic finishes worldwide on www.epiphone.com.

"I am extremely honored to be able to put out an Epiphone Flying V today," says Kirk Hammett. "Epiphone represents great sounding guitars at accessible prices, which is fundamentally important for up-and-coming musicians. I'm beyond pleased that I can offer the '79 Flying V in this capacity. It means so much to me to be able to put good guitars in the hands of young players."

"We're bringing the collaboration with the legendary Kirk Hammett to every stage for the first time through Epiphone, allowing every guitarist to wield the power and passion of Metallica's music." - Jenny Marsh, Director of Global Cultural Influence at Gibson Brands.

Metallica fans worldwide are familiar with Kirk Hammett's 1979 Flying V. It was Kirk's first Gibson and established his passion for Gibson guitars. Its purchase was inspired by famous Flying V players Kirk admired and because he was looking for a fuller sound. And what a sound! Kirk still plays the original guitar to this day, and used it on all the early Metallica albums, including Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice of All, and The Black Album, making it one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time.

Now Epiphone is partnering with the Gibson Custom Shop to release the Epiphone Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V, a meticulous recreation of Kirk's prized original. It features a mahogany body, a one-piece mahogany neck with volute, Grover Rotomatic machine heads with "spade" buttons, and a custom bridge. The electronics are also top-notch, with a pair of Gibson USA Calibrated T-Type humbucker pickups wired to CTS potentiometers and an Orange Drop capacitor, and a Switchcraft 3-way pickup selector toggle switch and a 1/4" output jack. A Kirk Hammett logo adorns the rear of the headstock, and a black hardshell case with a red plush interior is also included.

Related Stories

Metallica Nominated For Multiple 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Metallica Share 'One' Video From PowerTrip Festival

Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

Metallica Share 'Fuel' Video From PowerTrip Festival

News > Metallica