Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return

In a new interview with Loudwire, Iommi says he remains on the defensive with cancer and it's "never gonna go away." Nevertheless, the rocker is trying to balance taking care of himself with living life to the fullest.

"Since I was diagnosed, I have to sort of be careful and not stay up too late and get some rest, which I wasn't, because we were traveling after the show," Iommi told the site. "So by the time you get to the hotel, [it's] three or four o'clock in the morning. And I normally wake up early -- I wake up when it's light -- so you don't get many hours sleep."

Despite the remission, Iommi says it's likely the cancer will return--though his attitude seems fairly positive. "To me, it's never gonna go away; it's always gonna be there," he added. "According to my oncologist, the professor, he said it's probably gonna come back. So it's hard to sort of go, 'Oh, well, that's brilliant then.' But I do live [day] by day now, and just every day is a winner, really. And we'll see. I hope it doesn't come back, but you never know." Read more here.