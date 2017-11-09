Black Sabbath Share N.I.B. Video From The End Concert Film

The tune originally appeared on the band's seminal self-titled debut album, which reached No. 8 on the charts in their native UK and No. 23 on the US Billboard 200.

Originally entitled "The End Of The End", the 2017 package has been renamed simply as "The End." Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not performed on the farewell trek. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance. Watch the video here.