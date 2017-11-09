Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Niall Horan Lands Wilhelmina Modeling Deal
11-09-2017
(Radio.com) Move over, Maren Morris. You're not the only one on next year's Niall Horan tour with a major modeling contract. Horan has revealed that he too has signed on with the prestigious Wilhelmina modeling agency's celebrity division.

"Obviously, I'm into the fashion side of things," he told Vanity Fair. "I think it's part of our culture, and what we do, and my job. I just kind of like fashion in general. I wouldn't say I was a model. I'm far from that, but obviously Wilhelmina thinks different. It's gonna be fun to see what happens. Now that it's been put in front of me I'm just really excited about it to be honest."

Citing Bruce Springsteen, David Beckham and Ryan Gosling as his fashion heroes, Horan elaborated on his own style sense. "I've got a couple of different styles that I like," he shared. "If it was possible to transport easily I would wear a suit every single day I think. I love getting into a suit. I like a slick suit. Any chance that I get, not often, but any chance that I get to go to a red carpet, I kinda relish the fact that I might have to wear a suit or whatever, and get into the design of things. I would say I was pretty casual, but with a bit of a twist to it, and I sometimes can be quite folky and rootsy in what I wear. A lot of boots, and hats, and shirts. Yeah, quite basic, simple but effective type stuff." Read more here.

