Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary

Frontman Jesse Hughes and guitarist Dave Catching returned to Paris for a surprise performance during a memorial held by Bataclan shooting survivors (via NME). The band members performed "I Love You All the Time," and "Save a Prayer," the latter being the last song the band performed at the Bataclan show before the shooting began.

"I'm so happy and pleased to see all of you," Hughes said to those gathered in attendance, passing out white roses. "The only reason we're still standing is because you all still love rock and roll." Read more here.