Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bob Seger Releases Preview Video For New Album 'I Knew You When'
11-15-2017
.
Bob Seger

(hennemusic) Bob Seger is previewing the November 17 release of his latest album, "I Knew You When", with a teaser video featuring snippets of five songs from the project.

Fans can hear clips of the lead single - a cover of Lou Reed's 1989 track, "Busload Of Faith" - alongside the title track, "Blue Ridge", his take on Leonard Cohen's "Democracy", and "Gracile."

Recorded in Nashville and Detroit and produced by Seger, the project is the follow-up to 2014's "Ride Out", which marked the singer's highest US chart debut when that record entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3.

The standard version of "I Knew You When" will be available on 130 gram vinyl and CD, while the deluxe version will be offered on CD, digital download and via select streaming services.

The Deluxe Edition adds three tunes, including "Forward To The Past", "Blue Ridge" and "Glenn's Song", Seger's tribute to longtime friend and Eagles cofounder Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2016 and to whom the album is dedicated to. Seger offered the song as both a free download and tribute to the late Eagles guitarist on the first anniversary of his passing in January.

Seger recently postponed the remaining 19 dates on his Runaway Train tour "upon receiving his doctor's orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae."

The rocker "is pleased to report that his recovery from surgery last month is progressing very well", and that an announcement regarding rescheduled shows is expected soon. Watch the teaser video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Bob Seger Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bob Seger T-shirts and Posters

More Bob Seger News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bob Seger Releases Preview Video For New Album 'I Knew You When'

Bob Seger Recovering From Surgery Following Canceled Shows

Bob Seger Dedicating New Album To Glenn Frey

Bob Seger Streaming His New Lou Reed Cover 'Busloads Of Faith'

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue

Bob Seger Announces New Album 'I Knew You When'

Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services

Bob Seger Announces Runaway Train Tour

Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video

Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue


More Stories for Bob Seger

Bob Seger Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album- KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Box Set- Nickelback 'The Betrayal (Act III)' Video- more

Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary- Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Guns N' Roses Announce Music Fest Set- more

Former Faith No More Singer Chuck Mosley Dead at 57- Guns N' Roses Share Video Of Jam With ZZ Top Legend- Metallica's Full Band Together Benefit Performance Streaming- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall- Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour- Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee- more

Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Release Christmas Song- Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans- Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks' CMAs Lip-Sync- more

Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video For 'Perfect'- Drake Performs New Song And Promises New Music Is Coming Soon- Taylor Swift Debuts 'New Year's Day' Live On Television- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album

KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Massive Box Set

Nickelback Release 'The Betrayal (Act III)' Video

Queen's Brian May Slams Photographer Over Instagram Drama

Bob Seger Releases Preview Video For New Album 'I Knew You When'

Singled Out: Rob Williams' Butte, Montana 1885

Marilyn Manson Releases 'KILL4ME' Video Starring Johnny Depp

The Who Reportedly In Talks For Extended Residency

Black Country Communion Release 'Over My Head' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg

Neil Young Online Archive To Launch Next Month

Coldplay's Chris Martin To Guest On 'Modern Family'

Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary

Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Guns N' Roses Announce Music Festival Headline Performance

Nickelback and Chad Kroeger Get Unexpected Defender

• more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall

Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour

Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee

Eminem Performs 'Walk On Water' At MTV European Music Awards

Singled Out: Swindy's Reflection

Country Rising Benefit Brings Healing To Nashville

Ed Sheeran Talks Bike Accident And Has New Songs

Lady Gaga Surprises Fan By Reading Her Letter Onstage

The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items

Hunter Hayes Releases 'You Should Be Loved' Video

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

G-Eazy Releases Steamy 'The Plan' Music Video

Drake Reveals He Is Stockpiling Handbags For Future Bride

Kane Brown Hopes To Change Country Music Stereotypes

Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Christmas Song

Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.