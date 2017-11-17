|
The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year
.
"One word answer? Yes," said Azoff, who went on to say that Coors Field in Denver will be the site for one of the concerts. The manager declined to specify other locales, saying that just "a handful" of dates are in the works.
"The Eagles are in an experimental phase," he explained. "I look at this as not really an Eagles tour; it's really a celebration of their music. We just kind of do things that feel right. I don't know how long it'll go." here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
