Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath
11-22-2017
.
Black Sabbath

(Gibson) The last show of Black Sabbath's final tour, staged in the band's hometown of Birmingham, U.K., was accompanied by a swirl of emotions, says Geezer Butler. Still, the Sabbath bassist says he felt less sorrow than he anticipated.

"I felt relief that it was all over, that it was done with, that we had done a good show -- and quite sad in a way to think that we'd never do it again," said Butler, speaking with Billboard. "[But] it really wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be, actually. It just felt right. We've been around for 49 years now, and it's time to call it a day."

Butler went on to say he's been enjoying his "retirement," but also indicated he wasn't yet ready to stop making music. "I'm not in a hurry …" he said. "I'm traveling a lot, seeing the places [the band] only stayed for one night and going back and spending some time there. We've recently moved … and I'm going to be building my home studio, but it's taken me ages. Next year I'll see if I can get back into music." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Black Sabbath Music
