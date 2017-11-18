Chad Smith Goes To Greek Acropolis With Foo Fighters for Historic Show

It's a show that follows artists performing in iconic venues around the world, with Smith serving as the host. For the Foo Fighters to make the band's first-ever performance in Greece, Smith reveals that as expected, it took a lot of effort to pull off.

"There's a level of red tape that goes with playing a 2500-year-old venue with a major rock band, when they've never had rock bands play there," Smith shared during a recent phone conversation. "They were very gracious and it was a real fun, once in a lifetime kind of experience for everybody. It was truly magical."

Watching the Foo Fighters episode, it's apparent that everyone involved in the show is awed by the location, with the band members and Smith all looking around the venue with wide-eyed wonder as they arrive.

"A lot of it was that it's quite historical. Many important things from western civilization happened in Athens and at the Acropolis," Smith said regarding their reaction to the venue. "As much as you can talk about it, until you actually go there, it's pretty wild to set foot on that stage. It can be kind of daunting."

"Nobody ever playing there before was a big part of it, too," he added. "The Foo Fighters had never played in Greece before. You can't help but be stunned when you're there. Dave (Grohl) even says onstage that they've done some crazy things, but they'd never done anything like that."