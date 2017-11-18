Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall

"Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her publicist said in a statement. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

On Sunday (Nov. 12), Underwood posted a note to her fans on social media. "Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody . . . I'll be alright . . . might just take some time . . . glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."

Her husband, ex-NHL star Mike Fisher, was in the hospital when she was treated. "[Fisher] was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital." The rep added that a full "recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes." Read more - here.