Black Country Communion Release 'Over My Head' Video (Week in Review)

Black Country Communion

Black Country Communion Release 'Over My Head' Video was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Black Country Communion have released an online stream of their brand new official video for the track, "Over My Head", from their recently-released album, "BCCIV."

The supergroup of bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham recorded their fourth set in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Shirley after reuniting since an early 2013 split.

"All the songs were written with a topic," says Hughes. "What kind of song we're going to write musically, what kind of song am I going to write lyrics about? This album is about walking through the fear, having faith, hope, the killing of dolphins - which I'm against, of course.

"The results speak for themselves. All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums. The new album is more of a progression."

"Over My Head" is the third track issued from the project, following "Last Song For My Resting Place" and the set's lead single, "Collide." Black Country Communion will launch "BCCIV" with two exclusive concerts in the UK in January, with shows at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on January 2 and London's Hammersmith Apollo on January 4. Watch the video - here.

