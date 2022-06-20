Singled Out: Derek Sherinian's The Scorpion

Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion) just released a video for his new single "The Scorpion" from his forthcoming album, "Vortex", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Scorpion", like many of my songs, is the result of jamming, then stumbling on a riff. I developed the opening riff and melody, then sent it over to Simon Phillips. He then tweaked my melody a bit, then wrote the awesome B Section.

My playing on this song was inspired by my old teacher, and great pianist Russell Ferrante of The Yellowjackets. There is also McCoy Tyner and Chick Corea influence there as well.

