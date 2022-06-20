Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion) just released a video for his new single "The Scorpion" from his forthcoming album, "Vortex", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"Scorpion", like many of my songs, is the result of jamming, then stumbling on a riff. I developed the opening riff and melody, then sent it over to Simon Phillips. He then tweaked my melody a bit, then wrote the awesome B Section.
My playing on this song was inspired by my old teacher, and great pianist Russell Ferrante of The Yellowjackets. There is also McCoy Tyner and Chick Corea influence there as well.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Derek Sherinian Unleashed The Scorpion Video
Singled Out: Derek Sherinian's The Scorpion