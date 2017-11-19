|
KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Massive Box Set (Week in Review)
.
KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Massive Box Set was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) KISS and Gene Simmons fans, get ready for the first taste from Simmons' massive new box set, Gene Simmons Vault Experience. Simmons has debuted the song "Hand of Fate," taken from the massive set that the demon-rocker himself will hand-deliver to fans around the world upon release next year. "Fewer and fewer people are going to stores, record companies are broken, people are downloading and file-sharing, and I didn't want my songs to go out that way," Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock about the personal hand deliveries. "That's like smoke and mirrors … popcorn farts. You can't feel it, you can't touch it, the art of it isn't there. So I decided to put out a physical box set — probably the most expensive one ever, and the largest. And the only way people can get it — there are only going to be a few thousand made — is through GeneSimmonsVault.com. This has never been done before. Because I'm blessed and I can afford it, I'm physically going to be going around the world and hand-delivering the vault into the fans' sweaty palms." The set is three feet tall, weighs 38 pounds and contain 150 previously unreleased songs recorded between 1966 and 2016 on 10 CDs, including the melodic "Hand of Fate," which Simmons created with KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and former KISS drummer, Eric Singer. While Simmons hasn't shared the tracklist for his ambitious new collection ("Where's the thrill if you find out in July what you're getting for Christmas? Knowing too much spoils the whole thing"), he did reveal what fans can expect on the first two discs of the set. Simmons has also shared a new unboxing video revealing everything that comes with the set. Listen to Gene's new track, and check out the unboxing video and tracklist for the first two discs - here.
"Fewer and fewer people are going to stores, record companies are broken, people are downloading and file-sharing, and I didn't want my songs to go out that way," Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock about the personal hand deliveries. "That's like smoke and mirrors … popcorn farts. You can't feel it, you can't touch it, the art of it isn't there. So I decided to put out a physical box set — probably the most expensive one ever, and the largest. And the only way people can get it — there are only going to be a few thousand made — is through GeneSimmonsVault.com. This has never been done before. Because I'm blessed and I can afford it, I'm physically going to be going around the world and hand-delivering the vault into the fans' sweaty palms."
The set is three feet tall, weighs 38 pounds and contain 150 previously unreleased songs recorded between 1966 and 2016 on 10 CDs, including the melodic "Hand of Fate," which Simmons created with KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and former KISS drummer, Eric Singer.
While Simmons hasn't shared the tracklist for his ambitious new collection ("Where's the thrill if you find out in July what you're getting for Christmas? Knowing too much spoils the whole thing"), he did reveal what fans can expect on the first two discs of the set.
Simmons has also shared a new unboxing video revealing everything that comes with the set. Listen to Gene's new track, and check out the unboxing video and tracklist for the first two discs - here.
• The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year
• A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video
• U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018
• Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue
• Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'
• Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed
• AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List
• Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina
• Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song
• Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl
• Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'
• Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour
• Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed
• Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah
• Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence
• Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year
• Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video
• Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'
• Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert
• Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans
• John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special
• Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP
• Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show
• Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day
• Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service
• Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana
• Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour
• Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence
• Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.