Black Country Communion Release 'Sway' Video

The clip sees producer Kevin Shirley cracking the whip in the studio with members of the supergroup - bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham.

"BCCIV" sees the lineup reunite following a split in 2013. "A lot has happened since we last recorded the Afterglow album in 2013," explains Hughes, "so, in many ways, the new album shows BCC with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you're looking for a folk album, this ain't the one. I wanted the new album to physically shake your soul.

"The results speak for themselves. All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums. The new album is more of a progression."

Black Country Communion will launch "BCCIV" with two exclusive concerts in the UK in January, with shows at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on January 2 and London's Hammersmith Apollo on January 4. Watch the video - here.