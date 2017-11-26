Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred (Week in Review)

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Gibson) Ah, where would the music press be without the weekly Gallagher soundbite? This week's newsworthy headline is from older brother Noel Gallagher, who's newest solo album Who Built The Moon? is set to release this Friday. Reviewing Noel's single 'Fort Knox,' brother Liam tweeted that it "sounds like Christina Aguilera," scoffing at the tunes "riveting lyrics" (there are none in the primarily instrumental track).

Now, surprisingly, Noel Gallagher's found a different target to aim his witty vitriol - Radiohead, whose cerebral experimentation couldn't be further from Oasis' pub-rock anthems. He's poked fun at Thom Yorke and Co. before, once saying, "I reckon if Thom Yorke f****** s*** into a light bulb… it'd probably get 9 out of 10."

He has also previously claimed that his cat is more rock n' roll than Radiohead and in a feature in today's Irish Independent, he confirmed it, saying, "Absolutely. Boots is a f***king demon." Of course, he's not completely against Radiohead, saying, "listen, they have done some great stuff," thought they "weren't a party band." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

