Bob Seger Recovering From Surgery Following Canceled Shows

"Bob is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Friday to address the medical issue causing the postponement of his tour," posted the singer's team to his social media sites on October 23. "According to his doctors. the surgery 'couldn't have gone better.'

"Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon." Seger launched the 2017 North American shows in Toledo, OH on August 24.

19 concerts in total were postponed recently, with rescheduled dates to be announced when available. Read more here.