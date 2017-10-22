Judas Priest Launch Rock Hall Fan Vote Campaign

"We need your votes! You can vote every day!!" adds the group, with a direct link to the fan voting page at rockhall.com, which is open to December 5.

Despite various lineups through the years, the Hall Of Fame has selected vocalist Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing, and drummers Scott Travis, Les Binks and Dave Holland for possible entry into the Cleveland-based institution.

"Everything's on the table for anyone that's been associated with Priest in and out of the band," said Halford recently. "It's going to be an absolutely spectacular night, should we be inaugurated -- so get the votes, I say. I think it's now time to start cracking the metal whip, and 'Vote! Vote! Vote!'" Watch the video and read more - here.