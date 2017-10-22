|
Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour Live Package (Week in Review)
.
Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour Live Package was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) On November 24, Whitesnake will release "The Purple Tour", a new live package featuring a mix of Deep Purple tracks and classic highlights from the band's tour in support of "The Purple Album." The 2015 project saw frontman David Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple's Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on: "Burn" (1974), "Stormbringer" (1974) and "Come Taste The Band" (1975). "The Purple Tour" presented Coverdale in concert alongside a lineup that included guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi. Coverdale says there was never any intention to compete against the original recordings. "We just wanted to play the damn songs," explains the rocker. "Each member of the band. brought their incredible individual talents and a real band identity to this music. We've all done the best we can with this project with respect to the music, and the legacy of Deep Purple Mk3 and Mk4." "The Purple Tour" will be available in a variety of configurations, including CD/Blu-ray, CD/DVD, single CD and 2LP packages. The double-disc versions feature audio, video and a selection of bonus material, including a new music video for "Burn", band interviews, and a number of performances not available on the CD or vinyl versions. A companion book project, "The Purple Tour - A Photographic Journey", will be published later this year. Read more - here.
