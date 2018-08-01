Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters were joined by Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen for the 1955 Fats Domino classic, "Ain't That A Shame", during their July 29 show at Chicago's Wrigley Field.



Nielsen's appearance on the tune - which Cheap Trick covered on their legendary 1978 live set, "At Budokan" - saw Dave Grohl move from center stage to drums while Taylor Hawkins handled lead vocals and billed the Rockford, IL outfit as "one of the greatest bands that ever walked the planet Earth."



The Cheap Trick rocker was the latest in a series of guests on the Foos worldwide trek in support of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold"; in the past two months alone, the group teamed up with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan for a performance of the 1987 Guns N' Roses classic, 'It's So Easy", at the Firenze Rocks Festival in Florence, Italy on June 14; Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was on hand for The Faces' 1971 classic, "Stay With Me", during a July 14 show at The Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY; and longtime friend and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh rocked his 1973 classic, "Rocky Mountain Way", during the Foos July 22 show at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.



The Foos' North American dates, which are scheduled to wrap up in mid-October, includes Cal Jam 18, their self-curated festival taking place on October 5 and 6 at San Bernardino, CA's Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds. Watch video of the jam here.