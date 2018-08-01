News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon
08-01-2018
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters were joined by Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen for the 1955 Fats Domino classic, "Ain't That A Shame", during their July 29 show at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Nielsen's appearance on the tune - which Cheap Trick covered on their legendary 1978 live set, "At Budokan" - saw Dave Grohl move from center stage to drums while Taylor Hawkins handled lead vocals and billed the Rockford, IL outfit as "one of the greatest bands that ever walked the planet Earth."

The Cheap Trick rocker was the latest in a series of guests on the Foos worldwide trek in support of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold"; in the past two months alone, the group teamed up with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan for a performance of the 1987 Guns N' Roses classic, 'It's So Easy", at the Firenze Rocks Festival in Florence, Italy on June 14; Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was on hand for The Faces' 1971 classic, "Stay With Me", during a July 14 show at The Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY; and longtime friend and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh rocked his 1973 classic, "Rocky Mountain Way", during the Foos July 22 show at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

The Foos' North American dates, which are scheduled to wrap up in mid-October, includes Cal Jam 18, their self-curated festival taking place on October 5 and 6 at San Bernardino, CA's Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds. Watch video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Foo Fighters Star Selling Some Of His Prized Guitars Online

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- more

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed- Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert- Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death- more

Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Page Too: Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival- Phish Radio Coming This Friday- alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video- Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance

Yes (Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman) Reveal New Song 'Fragile'

Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Release 'Choosing Mental Illness' Video

Shvpes Streaming New Song 'Calloused Hands'

Skindred Announce North American Fall Tour

Woes Release 'Over It' Video

Singled Out: Neverkept's Vertigo

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.