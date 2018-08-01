News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour
08-01-2018
.
Silverstein

Silverstein have announced that they will be launching a North American fall tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album "When Broken Is Easily Fixed".

The trek will feature support from Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn, and Capstan and Silverstein will be performing two sets during the shows. The first will be a performance of the full album, followed by a set of other hit songs from their career.

Frontman Shane Told had this to say, "As hard as we work on pushing forward with our new music, it's fun to reminisce and I think important to give some love and respect to the music that started it all for us and the fans who have supported us since the beginning. We've never been a band to tear down or insult our older material, and I've always said we will always show it the respect it deserves. This tour is doing exactly that.

"It's going to be an emotional ride for sure. But I know we'll all have smiles on our faces the whole time. It brings us back to an era of innocence and excitement, getting into our beat up van with the heat permanently stuck on, and driving all over America for the first time.

"We're going to be able to do things, production-wise, we simply couldn't have done 15 years ago because we didn't have the budget - and in some cases the technology wasn't there yet. This is going to be the best you've seen our band - we're pulling out all the stops."

Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band, Capstan Tour Dates:
11/9 -Detroit, MI - Maestic
11/10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
11/11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre
11/14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate
11/15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
11/17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
11/20 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
11/21 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
11/23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
11/24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11/25 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
11/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/28 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
11/29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill
11/30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
12/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
12/2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
12/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent
12/5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
12/8 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
12/9 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
12/11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
12/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
12/13 - London, ON - London Music Hall
12/14 - Montreal, QC - Le National
12/15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House


Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour

