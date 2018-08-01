Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour

The trek will feature support from Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn, and Capstan and Silverstein will be performing two sets during the shows. The first will be a performance of the full album, followed by a set of other hit songs from their career.

Frontman Shane Told had this to say, "As hard as we work on pushing forward with our new music, it's fun to reminisce and I think important to give some love and respect to the music that started it all for us and the fans who have supported us since the beginning. We've never been a band to tear down or insult our older material, and I've always said we will always show it the respect it deserves. This tour is doing exactly that.

"It's going to be an emotional ride for sure. But I know we'll all have smiles on our faces the whole time. It brings us back to an era of innocence and excitement, getting into our beat up van with the heat permanently stuck on, and driving all over America for the first time.

"We're going to be able to do things, production-wise, we simply couldn't have done 15 years ago because we didn't have the budget - and in some cases the technology wasn't there yet. This is going to be the best you've seen our band - we're pulling out all the stops."

Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band, Capstan Tour Dates:

11/9 -Detroit, MI - Maestic

11/10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

11/11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

11/14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate

11/15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

11/17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

11/20 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

11/21 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

11/23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

11/24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11/25 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

11/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/28 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

11/29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill

11/30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

12/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

12/2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

12/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

12/5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12/8 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

12/9 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

12/11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

12/13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

12/14 - Montreal, QC - Le National

12/15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House