|
alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video
.
(BH) alt-J have released a music video for their track "In Cold Blood" which features rap star Pusha T, who also stars in the Osean directed clip. It comes from the group's REDUXER album. "The way Pusha is acting in the video is the same way I feel he acted in the song. He flows through the song as his experience in someone else's world trying to find his place. And so in the video during the alt-J part, I wanted Pusha to basically experience alt-J the experience. " Watch it here.
"The way Pusha is acting in the video is the same way I feel he acted in the song. He flows through the song as his experience in someone else's world trying to find his place. And so in the video during the alt-J part, I wanted Pusha to basically experience alt-J the experience. " Watch it here.
BH submitted this story.