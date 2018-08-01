alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

08-01-2018

.

(BH) alt-J have released a music video for their track "In Cold Blood" which features rap star Pusha T, who also stars in the Osean directed clip. It comes from the group's REDUXER album.



"Pusha and alt-J have two completely different styles and coloring them together makes for an interesting sound" explains the director Osean. "Instead of representing the 2 more so as a person to person, I decided to represent them as more person to experience, or person to land. "The way Pusha is acting in the video is the same way I feel he acted in the song. He flows through the song as his experience in someone else's world trying to find his place. And so in the video during the alt-J part, I wanted Pusha to basically experience alt-J the experience. " Watch it here.