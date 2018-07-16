Alter Bridge Announce Orchestral Package

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge will release "Live At The Royal Albert Hall" on September 7. The package documents the band's a pair of October 2017 sold-out shows at the iconic London venue, where they were backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson to deliver a career-spanning set.



The 21-song collection that features some of Alter Bridge's biggest hits, fan favorites and even a couple of rarities including "Words Darker Than Their Wings", a song the group had never previously played live before. Tunes like "Before Tomorrow Comes," "Ghost Of Days Gone By," "The Last Hero" and "Broken Wings" are presented with enhanced, unique arrangements in an orchestral setting.



"I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt," says singer Myles Kennedy. "It's something that none of us are going to forget." here.