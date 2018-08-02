As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall

The band broke up after frontman Tim Lambesis was jailed for a murder plot against his wife. He was released in 2016 and the band played their first reunion show last month in San Diego.

The group will be kicking off the first tour leg in Phoenix, AZ at the Club Red on November 1st and wrapping things up on Nov 18th in Pomona at The Glasshouse.

They will head across the pond to launch their second leg on December 1st in Bochum, Germany at Matrix and will conclude on December 15th in Chemnitz, Germany at AJZ.

North American Dates:

11/1 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

11/3 Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

11/5 San Antonio, TX @ Alamo Side Room

11/6 Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/7 Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

11/8 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/9 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

11/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/12 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

11/13 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/14 Reno, NV @ Cargo

11/15 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/16 Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

11/18 Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

European tour dates:

12/01 Bochum, Germany @ Matrix

12/02 Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo

12/03 Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

12/04 Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

12/05 Aurau, Switzerland @ Kiff

12/06 Bologna, Italy @ Locomotive Club

12/07 Wien, Austria @ SiMM City

12/08 Munchen, Germany @ Backstage

12/09 Karlsruhe, Germany @ Substage

12/10 Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum

12/11 Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka

12/12 Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

12/13 Hamburg, Germany @ Logo

12/14 Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum

12/15 Chemnitz, Germany @ AJZ