Greta Van Fleet Release When The Curtain Falls Video
(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have released a video for their new single, "When The Curtain Falls." The tune is the first preview to the band's forthcoming album debut following the release of two 2017 EP's:: "Black Smoke Rising" and "From the Fires" The Michigan rockers issued the clip via Facebook, writing ""It's deeply gratifying to announce that our vertical video for When The Curtain Falls is now available for you."
