Lollapalooza To Livestream Online

08-03-2018

.

(hennemusic) hennemusic is delivering a live stream of the Lollapalooza Festival from Grant Park in Chicago, IL this weekend. Running from August 2-5, the 2018 edition will see headline sets by Arctic Monkeys (Thursday), Bruno Mars (Friday), The Weeknd (Saturday) and Jack White (Sunday).



The four-day event will also feature performances by Greta Van Fleet, James Bay, St. Vincent and Vampire Weekend, among others. The live stream will feature select artists throughout the weekend over three video channels.



White's closing night set at the annual event marks the launch of a new series of North American dates in support of his latest album, "Boarding House Reach." here.