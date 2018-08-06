News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alter Bridge Stream Video Of Live Debut Of Words Darker Than Their Wings
08-06-2018
Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming video of the live debut of their 2010 track, "Words Darker Than Their Wings", from the forthcoming package "Live At The Royal Albert Hall."

Due September 7, the set documents the band's pair of October 2017 sold-out shows at the iconic London venue, where they were backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson to deliver a career-spanning set.

"'Words Darker Than Their Wings' was a song that we never played before ever and it's been one of our favorites, especially me and Scott Phillips," explains guitarist Mark Tremonti. "That's been one of our top 3 Alter Bridge songs since we wrote it and its just one of those songs that we have been trying and trying and trying to play live and Myles is always kind of pushing back about it and finally, you know with this orchestra he [Myles] said this is the perfect time to do it. We did and it was the biggest reaction of both nights."

"Live At The Royal Albert Hall" features some of Alter Bridge's biggest hits, fan favorites and songs like "Before Tomorrow Comes," "Ghost Of Days Gone By," "The Last Hero" and "Broken Wings", each presented with enhanced, unique arrangements in an orchestral setting. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


