Monuments Streaming New Song 'A.W.O.L.'
08-06-2018
.
Monuments

Monuments are streaming their brand new single, entitled "A.W.O.L." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Phronesis", which is set to be released on October 5th.

The band had this to say about the forthcoming studio effort, "The word 'phronesis' was a big part of society and philosophy in ancient Greece. Phronesis is wisdom, but a really specific type of wisdom to do with oneself.

"Wisdom on your practical actions, good judgement, being excellent in character, practical wisdom. Learning what to do and what not to do based on experience, being mindful of everything around you. Something that, at times, all of us can be pretty terrible at." Listen to the song here.


