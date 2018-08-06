News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album
08-06-2018
.
Suicidal Tendencies

Suicidal Tendencies have released a new track called "F.U.B.A.R." The song comes from the veteran group's forthcoming album "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years" which will be released on September 7th.

Frontman Mike Muir provided these details, "Over 20 years ago, I recorded my first "solo" CD for release (technically the second, the first being the "Solocide" sessions which probably will never be released as it was intended). The Cyco Miko "Lost my Brain! (Once Again)" album was released in 1995 and even featured guitarist Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols on seven songs. Although [during] the 13 years I was in Suicidal at that point I did things I never dreamed I'd have the chance to, or could happen, there were still way too many times that were extremely difficult to handle. Basically, "love music, don't like the other stuff". Anyhow, remembering that original love for music made me want to do a punk STyle record and at the time I didn't feel it was, could or should be an ST album."

Muir explains that now with Dave Lombardo behind the kit leading the charge, he felt not only could he do this original Cyco Miko album its due justice, he could do it as a SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Album. He adds, "Not retro, but taking it 25 years forward and making it a modern Cyco Punk record. Extremely dangerous after so many years, but damn, I love these songs and I feel them so much. Perhaps surprisingly more now than when I was 30! The music hits me hard, and the lyrics hit me harder. Life takes you places sometimes you don't want to be. I know that more than I would like to admit... but it led me here, right now and I'm so proud to be here! And the irony is a "non-Suicidal" album has just made me more Suicidal than ever!" Listen to the song here.


Related Stories


Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album

Suicidal Tendencies Recruit Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman

Suicidal Tendencies' Mike Muir Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton

Suicidal Tendencies Announce U.S. Tour

More Suicidal Tendencies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

Alter Bridge Stream Video Of Live Debut Of Words Darker Than Their Wings

Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'

Paul Weller Streams New Song 'Movin On'

Empress Offer Free Download Of New Song 'Crawl'

Monuments Streaming New Song 'A.W.O.L.'

You Me At Six Release '3am' Video

Into Eternity Announce Album Release and Stream First Song

Singled Out: Chasing Velvet's If I May

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.