Suicidal Tendencies To Rock Full Debut Album For 40th Anniversary Shows

Suicidal Tendencies have announced that they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic debut album "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years" during an upcoming tour of Australia.

They had this to say, "AuSTralia Get Ready to Get Cyco! Wow, It's been 30 years since the firST time ST toured in AuSTralia as support for Alice and Chains!

That was an amazing tour and of course loved being in AuSTralia and it was the STart of making lots of good mates down under over the years. It's now been several years since we were last there and we're definitely excited to go back.

Tried to do it the 'traditional' way and realized if we wanted to there, we'd have to do it ourselves. This isn't ideal, but they say, where there's a will there's a way/, and the only way was with some good mates stepping up (one in particular, but more on that later.

"That said, below the show dates, venues and ticket links/info are up for 4 dates ST will be playing the entire firST album.

"We never got a chance to do that 'back in the day', but we're gonna bring it and a few other surprises.

"We'll be posted more info soon and letting everyone know how they can be more involved if they choose and help make this an insane Cyco time for all."

40th Anniversary shows

Saturday, November 11: The Triffid BRISBANE

Thursday, November 16: The Metro Theatre SYDNEY

Friday, November 17: Croxton Bandroom MELBOURNE

Saturday, November 18: Froth and Fury Festival ADELAIDE

