Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows

Event poster

Suicidal Tendencies have announced that they will be playing three special shows for Halloween at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, CA on October 29th, 30th, and 31st.

They plan special sets for each show when they return "to the site of the infamouse Ben Wienman 'Resurrection'. According to the band the first show will feature, "'Cyco Thrash, SxTx will be 'Goin Breakdown' with a set of ragers to get your SxThrash on!"

Night 2 will be "'Cyco Punk' set, featuring a full set of ST Cyco Punk songs." And Halloween night will be "Cyco Hell' come spend Halloween "Waking the Dead" with SxTx and slam your demons out!"

Related Stories

Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour 2021 In Review

Korn Recruit Suicidal Tendencies Star For Summer Tour

Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Supergroup Release New Song

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Suicidal Tendencies Music and Merch

News > Suicidal Tendencies