.

Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows

08-30-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Suicidal Tendencies Event poster
Event poster

Suicidal Tendencies have announced that they will be playing three special shows for Halloween at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, CA on October 29th, 30th, and 31st.

They plan special sets for each show when they return "to the site of the infamouse Ben Wienman 'Resurrection'. According to the band the first show will feature, "'Cyco Thrash, SxTx will be 'Goin Breakdown' with a set of ragers to get your SxThrash on!"

Night 2 will be "'Cyco Punk' set, featuring a full set of ST Cyco Punk songs." And Halloween night will be "Cyco Hell' come spend Halloween "Waking the Dead" with SxTx and slam your demons out!"

Related Stories


Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows

Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour 2021 In Review

Korn Recruit Suicidal Tendencies Star For Summer Tour

Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Supergroup Release New Song

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Suicidal Tendencies Music and Merch

News > Suicidal Tendencies

advertisement
Day In Rock

Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more

Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Latest News

Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback

Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs

Fit For An Autopsy Reveal Cover Of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell

5 Seconds of Summer Announce Global Livestream Event

Architects Share Deep Fake Video

Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 20th Anniversary Box Set

Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows