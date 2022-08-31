Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows

Suicidal Tendencies have announced that they will be playing three special shows for Halloween at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, CA on October 29th, 30th, and 31st.
They plan special sets for each show when they return "to the site of the infamouse Ben Wienman 'Resurrection'. According to the band the first show will feature, "'Cyco Thrash, SxTx will be 'Goin Breakdown' with a set of ragers to get your SxThrash on!"
Night 2 will be "'Cyco Punk' set, featuring a full set of ST Cyco Punk songs." And Halloween night will be "Cyco Hell' come spend Halloween "Waking the Dead" with SxTx and slam your demons out!"
