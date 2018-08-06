News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'
08-06-2018
.
The Magpie Salute

(hennemusic) The Magpie Salute are streaming the track, "Sister Moon", as the latest preview to the August 10 release of their debut studio album, "High Water I."

Formed in 2016, the outfit features leader and guitarist Rich Robinson alongside his former Black Crowes bandmates Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, and vocalist John Hogg, keyboardist Matt Slocum and drummer Joe Magistro.

"John and Marc wrote Sister Moon," explains Robinson. "Marc had originally written it on acoustic, but John took the chords and played them on the piano. It's one of my favorite songs on the record."

'Sister Moon' came from John and I staying in a house together," adds Ford. "We lived together 24 hours a day for ten days. We would just sit, poke at the fire, and tell stories. Many ideas came from that. That's how 'Sister Moon' started. It's so vibey and beautiful. John and I had never met before. The track is like us meeting." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'

The Magpie Salute Release New Song 'For The Wind'

The Magpie Salute Announce Album and Stream New Song

The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates

The Magpie Salute Add Fall Leg To American Tour

The Magpie Salute Release 'Omission' Video

The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour

More The Magpie Salute News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

Alter Bridge Stream Video Of Live Debut Of Words Darker Than Their Wings

Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'

Paul Weller Streams New Song 'Movin On'

Empress Offer Free Download Of New Song 'Crawl'

Monuments Streaming New Song 'A.W.O.L.'

You Me At Six Release '3am' Video

Into Eternity Announce Album Release and Stream First Song

Singled Out: Chasing Velvet's If I May

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.