The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'

08-06-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Magpie Salute are streaming the track, "Sister Moon", as the latest preview to the August 10 release of their debut studio album, "High Water I."



Formed in 2016, the outfit features leader and guitarist Rich Robinson alongside his former Black Crowes bandmates Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, and vocalist John Hogg, keyboardist Matt Slocum and drummer Joe Magistro.



"John and Marc wrote Sister Moon," explains Robinson. "Marc had originally written it on acoustic, but John took the chords and played them on the piano. It's one of my favorite songs on the record."



'Sister Moon' came from John and I staying in a house together," adds Ford. "We lived together 24 hours a day for ten days. We would just sit, poke at the fire, and tell stories. Many ideas came from that. That's how 'Sister Moon' started. It's so vibey and beautiful. John and I had never met before. The track is like us meeting." Listen to the song here.