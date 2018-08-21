News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Magpie Salute Announce Fall Tour

08-21-2018
The Magpie Salute

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have announced dates for a fall tour of the UK and Europe in support of their just-released debut studio album, "High Water I."

Led by guitarist Rich Robinson, the band will perform 26 shows in 10 different countries during the month-long run, which will open in Paris, France on November 10 with the series wrapping up in London on December 11.

Formed in 2016, The Magpie Salute features Robinson alongside former Crowes bandmates Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, and vocalist John Hogg, keyboardist Matt Slocum and drummer Joe Magistro.

The group's original lineup included former Black Crowes keyboardist Eddie Harsch, who passed away in the fall of 2016. Read more and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


