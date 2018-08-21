|
The Magpie Salute Announce Fall Tour
(hennemusic) The Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have announced dates for a fall tour of the UK and Europe in support of their just-released debut studio album, "High Water I."
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
