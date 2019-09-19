The Magpie Salute Stream New Song Featuring Alison Krauss

(hennemusic) The Magpie Salute are streaming the song "Lost Boy" as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "High Water II." The track - which features Alison Krauss on background vocals and fiddle - also appears on the band's newly-issued EP, "In Here."

The Magpie Salute brings together the reunited Black Crowes guitar duo of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford, bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) along with lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), drummer Joe Magistro, and keyboardist Matt Slocum.

Recorded simultaneously with 2018's "High Water I" and due October 18, "High Water II" completes the musical journey the band started when they began recording this two-album project at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, TN.

"We're all really happy to put out the second half of High Water," says Robinson. "Since its inception, I always viewed it as a single piece High Water ll will tie together both albums into a whole journey." Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





