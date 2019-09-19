.

The Magpie Salute Stream New Song Featuring Alison Krauss

Bruce Henne | 09-19-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Magpie Salute

(hennemusic) The Magpie Salute are streaming the song "Lost Boy" as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "High Water II." The track - which features Alison Krauss on background vocals and fiddle - also appears on the band's newly-issued EP, "In Here."

The Magpie Salute brings together the reunited Black Crowes guitar duo of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford, bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) along with lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), drummer Joe Magistro, and keyboardist Matt Slocum.

Recorded simultaneously with 2018's "High Water I" and due October 18, "High Water II" completes the musical journey the band started when they began recording this two-album project at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, TN.

"We're all really happy to put out the second half of High Water," says Robinson. "Since its inception, I always viewed it as a single piece High Water ll will tie together both albums into a whole journey." Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Magpie Salute Stream New Song Featuring Alison Krauss

The Magpie Salute Stream New Song and Announce Album

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'In Here'

The Magpie Salute Announce Fall Tour

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'

The Magpie Salute Release New Song 'For The Wind'

The Magpie Salute Announce Album and Stream New Song

The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates

More The Magpie Salute News

The Magpie Salute Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen- TNT and Shy Frontman Tony Mills Dead At 57- Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set- System Of A Down- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen

TNT and Shy Frontman Tony Mills Dead At 57

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

System Of A Down Announce First 2020 Show But No New Music

The Cars Music Sales Skyrockets After Ric Ocasek's Death

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Buenos Aires

Cold Release 'Without You' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.