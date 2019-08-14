The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'In Here'

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have released a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming EP, "In Here". Due September 6 on digital formats worldwide, as well as on 140g black 10" vinyl (in the US only), the three-song project also features the country-tinged "Lost Boy" - featuring a guest appearance by Alison Krauss - and EP-only track "Passenger."

The Magpie Salute brings together the reunited Black Crowes guitar duo of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford, bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) along with lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), drummer Joe Magistro, and keyboardist Matt Slocum.

"In Here" also doubles as the lead single from the band's second album, "High Water II", which will be issued on October 18.

"Both records are part of a collective journey. I chose the sequence specifically for each record," says Robinson. "I wanted High Water l to introduce us to the world and the world to us. With High Water II I wanted to get a little deeper. To take people places they may not have expected to go."

"It's all personal for anyone writing or listening. If you like the band, the music, the lyrics or if you're writing these songs, there is an intimate relationship formed with the work.

"A song, a lyric can mean seven billion different things to people around the world because everyone around the song, writer or listener, will have their own individual life experiences and perspectives that color and assimilate the song into their life experience. It's pretty amazing if you think about it." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





