.

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'In Here'

08-14-2019
The Magpie Salute

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have released a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming EP, "In Here". Due September 6 on digital formats worldwide, as well as on 140g black 10" vinyl (in the US only), the three-song project also features the country-tinged "Lost Boy" - featuring a guest appearance by Alison Krauss - and EP-only track "Passenger."

The Magpie Salute brings together the reunited Black Crowes guitar duo of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford, bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) along with lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), drummer Joe Magistro, and keyboardist Matt Slocum.

"In Here" also doubles as the lead single from the band's second album, "High Water II", which will be issued on October 18.

"Both records are part of a collective journey. I chose the sequence specifically for each record," says Robinson. "I wanted High Water l to introduce us to the world and the world to us. With High Water II I wanted to get a little deeper. To take people places they may not have expected to go."

"It's all personal for anyone writing or listening. If you like the band, the music, the lyrics or if you're writing these songs, there is an intimate relationship formed with the work.

"A song, a lyric can mean seven billion different things to people around the world because everyone around the song, writer or listener, will have their own individual life experiences and perspectives that color and assimilate the song into their life experience. It's pretty amazing if you think about it." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'In Here'

The Magpie Salute Announce Fall Tour

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'

The Magpie Salute Release New Song 'For The Wind'

The Magpie Salute Announce Album and Stream New Song

The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour Dates

The Magpie Salute Add Fall Leg To American Tour

The Magpie Salute Release 'Omission' Video

The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album

More The Magpie Salute News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery- Tool Make Chart History With 'Fear Inoculum'- Chimaira's Mark Hunter Undergoes Second Cancer Surgery- Duff McKagan- more


Reviews
Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

advertisement


Latest News
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery

Tool Make Chart History With 'Fear Inoculum'

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Undergoes Second Cancer Surgery

Duff McKagan Releases 'Don't Look Behind You' Live Video

Five Finger Death Punch Singer 'Died A Couple Of Times'

Judas Priest Fans Raise $150K For Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation

Enter Shikari Streaming New Single 'Stop The Clocks'

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'In Here'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.