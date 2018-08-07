News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates

08-07-2018
Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne have announced that they have added some additional North American tour dates to their forthcoming headlining world tour.

In addition to these newly-announced dates, the duo is already scheduled to return to Canada in October as well as headline their second U.K. tour this November. The Wild Feathers and Lucie Silvas will be joining on select dates.

Fans can also see the group perform their latest single "Shoot Me Straight" during an appearance on ABC's television special of "CMA Fest" this Wednesday night August 8 at 8/7c.

Brothers Osborne - World Tour Dates:
Aug 26 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre
Aug 31 Laramie, WY University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium
Sept 5 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
Oct 7 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct 17 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House*^
Oct 18 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre*
Oct 19 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre*
Oct 20 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall*
Oct 21 Edmonton, AB Shaw Conference Centre*
Oct 24 Saskatoon, SK O'Brian's Event Centre
Oct 25 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Oct 26 St Paul, MN Palace Theatre^
Oct 27 Madison, WI The Sylvee^
Oct 28 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live^
Nov 1 Toronto, ON Rebel Complex*
Nov 2 Kitchener, ON Elements*
Nov 3 London, ON London Music Hall*
Nov 8 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Auditorium^
Nov 9 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre~
Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre^
Nov 25 Glasgow, Scotland O2 Academy Glasgow+
Nov 27 Newcastle, England O2 Academy Newcastle+
Nov 28 Manchester, England Academy Manchester+
Nov 30 Nottingham, England Rock City+
Dec 1 Porthcawl, Wales Planet Rock Festival
Dec 2 London, England O2 Kentish Town Forum+
* Support from The Wild Feathers
+ Support from Lucie Silvas


Related Stories


Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates

Brothers Osborne Drink Beer From Their Boots

Brothers Osborne Share Backstage Moments from Grammys

Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details

Brothers Osborne Release Epic Song 'Shoot Me Straight'

Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video

Brothers Osborne Expand Pawn Shop For Reissue

More Brothers Osborne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

DevilDriver Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates

King Crimson Announce 4 Disc Meltdown In Mexico Release

2018 Johnny Ramone Tribute Details Announced

Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour

Drew Fortier Releasing Autobiography 'Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious'

Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.