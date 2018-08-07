Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates

Brothers Osborne have announced that they have added some additional North American tour dates to their forthcoming headlining world tour.

In addition to these newly-announced dates, the duo is already scheduled to return to Canada in October as well as headline their second U.K. tour this November. The Wild Feathers and Lucie Silvas will be joining on select dates.



Fans can also see the group perform their latest single "Shoot Me Straight" during an appearance on ABC's television special of "CMA Fest" this Wednesday night August 8 at 8/7c.

Brothers Osborne - World Tour Dates:

Aug 26 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre

Aug 31 Laramie, WY University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium

Sept 5 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Oct 7 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct 17 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House*^

Oct 18 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre*

Oct 19 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre*

Oct 20 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall*

Oct 21 Edmonton, AB Shaw Conference Centre*

Oct 24 Saskatoon, SK O'Brian's Event Centre

Oct 25 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct 26 St Paul, MN Palace Theatre^

Oct 27 Madison, WI The Sylvee^

Oct 28 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live^

Nov 1 Toronto, ON Rebel Complex*

Nov 2 Kitchener, ON Elements*

Nov 3 London, ON London Music Hall*

Nov 8 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Auditorium^

Nov 9 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre~

Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre^

Nov 25 Glasgow, Scotland O2 Academy Glasgow+

Nov 27 Newcastle, England O2 Academy Newcastle+

Nov 28 Manchester, England Academy Manchester+

Nov 30 Nottingham, England Rock City+

Dec 1 Porthcawl, Wales Planet Rock Festival

Dec 2 London, England O2 Kentish Town Forum+

* Support from The Wild Feathers

+ Support from Lucie Silvas





