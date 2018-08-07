Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

(hennemusic) Foreigner have announced more reunion shows following an August 4 concert at Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD that featured members of both the current lineup and original band.



Following a number of partial reunion appearances in the past year, the Sturgis event marked the first time founder Mick Jones reconvened his current band with original members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills for a ticketed event.



At the end of their set at Sturgis, singers Gramm and Kelly Hansen took center stage to announce a series of four more fall reunion concerts; billed as "Foreigner presents Double Vision: Then and Now", the group will play a pair of dates in California and two on the east coast.



"It's great to see everybody, who you haven't seen, in some cases, for a long, long time," Jones tells Forbes about the spirit of the reunion shows. "From time to time the guys come up on stage, wherever we are, it doesn't matter, somewhere in the world somebody will be there and we'll get them to the show. They'll sit in and it's just a really cool atmosphere and there are no big problems with anybody, as far as I know (laughs).



"It's a great experience. It was really conceived around the 40-year anniversary to give the fans something and to give us something too. It's a celebration." See the reunion dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

Foreigner Release Live Orchestra Video For 'Urgent'

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Foreigner Release 'Say You Will' Live Orchestra Video

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm

Foreigner Release Orchestra Performance Video Of Classic Song

More Foreigner News

Share this article



