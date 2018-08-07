Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour

Obituary have announced that they will be launching a headlining tour across the east coast of the U.S. in September ahead of their participation in the European leg of Slayer's farewell tour which will also feature Lamb of God and Anthrax.

The new headline dates will feature support from Exmortus and will be kicking off on September 1st in Carrboro, NC and will wrap up on September 16th in Ocala, FL.



The band had the following to say, "We are super excited to announce the U.S. East Coast RedNeck Run II and are really looking forward to this. It would have been easy to set up shows in the typical cities and venues but we are not your typical band. We are looking for an adventure and something different so we have booked smaller towns and markets so the fans who don't often have the chance to experience an OB SHOW get their chance!! We have never been to some of these cities so we are looking forward to invading them and throwing down with you guys!!"

Obituary Headline Dates:

Sep 01 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Sep 02 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

Sep 04 Charleston, WV The Bakery

Sep 05 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

Sep 06 Hartford, CT Webster Underground

Sep 07 Reading, PA Reverb

Sep 08 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall

Sep 09 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

Sep 11 Erie, PA Basement Transmissions

Sep 12 Toledo, OH Civic Music Hall

Sep 13 Indianapolis, IN Emerson Theater

Sep 14 Louisville, KY Trixie's

Sep 15 Atlanta, GA Drunken Unicorn

Sep 16 Ocala, FL Grand Pointe



With Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax:

Nov 01 Dublin, IE 3Arena

Nov 03 Wembley, UK SSE Arena

Nov 05 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

Nov 07 Birmingham, UK BCA

Nov 09 Manchester, UK Arena

Nov 10 Newcastle, UK Metro Radio Arena

Nov 12 Glasgow, UK Hydro SSE

Nov 14 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhalle

Nov 15 Zwolle, NL Ijsselhal

Nov 17 Madrid, ES Vistalegre

Nov 18 Barcelona, ES Sant Jordi Club

Nov 20 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Nov 21 Zurich, CH Halle 622

Nov 23 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle

Nov 24 Freiburg, DE Sick Arena

Nov 26 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

Nov 27 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

Nov 29 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

Nov 30 Erfurt, DE Messehalle

Dec 02 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec 03 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

Dec 05 Stockholm, SE Hovet

Dec 06 Oslo, NO Spektrum

Dec 08 Helsinki, FI Ice Hall





