Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour
08-07-2018
Obituary have announced that they will be launching a headlining tour across the east coast of the U.S. in September ahead of their participation in the European leg of Slayer's farewell tour which will also feature Lamb of God and Anthrax.
The new headline dates will feature support from Exmortus and will be kicking off on September 1st in Carrboro, NC and will wrap up on September 16th in Ocala, FL.
The band had the following to say, "We are super excited to announce the U.S. East Coast RedNeck Run II and are really looking forward to this. It would have been easy to set up shows in the typical cities and venues but we are not your typical band. We are looking for an adventure and something different so we have booked smaller towns and markets so the fans who don't often have the chance to experience an OB SHOW get their chance!! We have never been to some of these cities so we are looking forward to invading them and throwing down with you guys!!"
Obituary Headline Dates:
Sep 01 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Sep 02 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
Sep 04 Charleston, WV The Bakery
Sep 05 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
Sep 06 Hartford, CT Webster Underground
Sep 07 Reading, PA Reverb
Sep 08 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall
Sep 09 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
Sep 11 Erie, PA Basement Transmissions
Sep 12 Toledo, OH Civic Music Hall
Sep 13 Indianapolis, IN Emerson Theater
Sep 14 Louisville, KY Trixie's
Sep 15 Atlanta, GA Drunken Unicorn
Sep 16 Ocala, FL Grand Pointe
With Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax:
Nov 01 Dublin, IE 3Arena
Nov 03 Wembley, UK SSE Arena
Nov 05 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
Nov 07 Birmingham, UK BCA
Nov 09 Manchester, UK Arena
Nov 10 Newcastle, UK Metro Radio Arena
Nov 12 Glasgow, UK Hydro SSE
Nov 14 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhalle
Nov 15 Zwolle, NL Ijsselhal
Nov 17 Madrid, ES Vistalegre
Nov 18 Barcelona, ES Sant Jordi Club
Nov 20 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Nov 21 Zurich, CH Halle 622
Nov 23 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle
Nov 24 Freiburg, DE Sick Arena
Nov 26 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
Nov 27 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena
Nov 29 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
Nov 30 Erfurt, DE Messehalle
Dec 02 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec 03 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
Dec 05 Stockholm, SE Hovet
Dec 06 Oslo, NO Spektrum
Dec 08 Helsinki, FI Ice Hall
