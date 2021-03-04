Obituary To Play The End Complete In Full During Livestream

Obituary have announced that they will be launching a two-part livestream performance series called The Completely Contagious Studio 2021 LiveStream sessions.

They will be kicking things off on March 27th where they will be performing their favorites songs from their career and then on April 3rd they will be playing their "The End Complete" album in its entirety.

The band had this to say, "For the past 7 weeks we have locked ourselves inside the studio to prepare for these next studio livestream sessions. Re-learning the now 29 year old 'The End Complete' album and rehearsing many of the bands favorites.

"We are proud to announce that we are ready to bring our fans the goods and have picked a killer selection of classic songs, rare tracks and The End Complete Album performed in its entirety.

"We have been busting our asses preparing and now WE are ready. Question is...Are YOU? Here we Go!!!!!" Find ticket details here.



