Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video

(Freeman) Obituary share the official "Dying of Everything" music video! The video was filmed live during their recent Winter EU tour. The video was filmed by Natalie Wood & edited by Frank Huang.

The band shared, "As we are working on the setlist, rehearsing the songs and gearing up for the US Tour, the band is proud to unveil the new music video for the title track. Filmed during the European Tour, we love the fact that it is footage shot night after night in multiple cities and countries. This 'Dying of Everything' music video is just the way we like it...live, raw and real."

Additionally, Obituary begin their Spring North America tour this Friday, April 28th and going through late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown. See the dates and watch the video below:

NA 2023 w/ Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown



Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Apr 29 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Music Hall

Apr 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club

May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza

May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East (SOLD OUT)

May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount (SOLD OUT)

May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 09 Chicago, IL Metro

May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *

May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *

May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon

May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 18 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk

May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Ballroom



* No Immolation

