Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video

(Freeman) Obituary share the official "Dying of Everything" music video! The video was filmed live during their recent Winter EU tour. The video was filmed by Natalie Wood & edited by Frank Huang.
The band shared, "As we are working on the setlist, rehearsing the songs and gearing up for the US Tour, the band is proud to unveil the new music video for the title track. Filmed during the European Tour, we love the fact that it is footage shot night after night in multiple cities and countries. This 'Dying of Everything' music video is just the way we like it...live, raw and real."
Additionally, Obituary begin their Spring North America tour this Friday, April 28th and going through late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown. See the dates and watch the video below:
NA 2023 w/ Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown
Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Apr 29 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Music Hall
Apr 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club
May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza
May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East (SOLD OUT)
May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount (SOLD OUT)
May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 09 Chicago, IL Metro
May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *
May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *
May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon
May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 18 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater
May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk
May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Ballroom
* No Immolation
