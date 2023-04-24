.

Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video

04-24-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Obituary Tour poster
Tour poster

(Freeman) Obituary share the official "Dying of Everything" music video! The video was filmed live during their recent Winter EU tour. The video was filmed by Natalie Wood & edited by Frank Huang.

The band shared, "As we are working on the setlist, rehearsing the songs and gearing up for the US Tour, the band is proud to unveil the new music video for the title track. Filmed during the European Tour, we love the fact that it is footage shot night after night in multiple cities and countries. This 'Dying of Everything' music video is just the way we like it...live, raw and real."

Additionally, Obituary begin their Spring North America tour this Friday, April 28th and going through late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown. See the dates and watch the video below:

NA 2023 w/ Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown

Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Apr 29 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Music Hall
Apr 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club
May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza
May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East (SOLD OUT)
May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount (SOLD OUT)
May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 09 Chicago, IL Metro
May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *
May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *
May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon
May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 18 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater
May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk
May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Ballroom

* No Immolation

Related Stories
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video

Obituary Release Spatial Audio Version of 'Dying of Everything' Album

Obituary Announce Barely-A-Live-Stream

Black Label Society, Obituary and Prong Announce Tour

Obituary To Play The End Complete In Full During Livestream

More Obituary News

advertisement
Day In Rock

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more

Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more

Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival

Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023

Record Store Day Is on the Way!

Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1

Latest News

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced

Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert

Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5

Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues

Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'

Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour

George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion

Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video