Obituary Announce Barely-A-Live-Stream

Event poster

(Freeman Promotions) Obituary announce the Barely-A-Live-Stream happening from the band's RedNeckStudio on April 22 & 23! The band will be performing fan favorites from their historic discography on April 22 and performing their new album 'Dying of Everything' in full on April 23!



Additionally, Obituary begin their Spring North America Tour April 28 through late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below & tickets are on sale now.

"BARELY-A-LIVE-STREAM"- Back-to-Back Nights - ..from RedNeckStudio in

Tampa, Florida!



•Saturday April 22nd (5pm EST)

*The Hillbilly Bash:

Beer Drinkin' - Hell Raising'

& Performing the FAN FAVORITE SONGS!



•Sunday April 23rd (5pm EST)

*'Dying Of Everything' - Full Album

STUDIO PERFORMANCE!!!!

Get tickets here.

North America 2023

w/ immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown

Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Apr 29 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Music Hall

Apr 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club

May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza

May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East

May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount

May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 09 Chicago, IL Metro

May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *

May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *

May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon

May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

May 18 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk

May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Ballroom

* No Immolation

