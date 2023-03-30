Obituary Announce Barely-A-Live-Stream

(Freeman Promotions) Obituary announce the Barely-A-Live-Stream happening from the band's RedNeckStudio on April 22 & 23! The band will be performing fan favorites from their historic discography on April 22 and performing their new album 'Dying of Everything' in full on April 23!
Additionally, Obituary begin their Spring North America Tour April 28 through late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below & tickets are on sale now.
"BARELY-A-LIVE-STREAM"- Back-to-Back Nights - ..from RedNeckStudio in
Tampa, Florida!
•Saturday April 22nd (5pm EST)
*The Hillbilly Bash:
Beer Drinkin' - Hell Raising'
& Performing the FAN FAVORITE SONGS!
•Sunday April 23rd (5pm EST)
*'Dying Of Everything' - Full Album
STUDIO PERFORMANCE!!!!
Get tickets here.
North America 2023
w/ immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown
Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Apr 29 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Music Hall
Apr 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club
May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza
May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East
May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount
May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 09 Chicago, IL Metro
May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *
May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *
May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon
May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
May 18 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater
May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk
May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Ballroom
* No Immolation
