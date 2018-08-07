News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet

08-07-2018
Hyro The Hero

Hyro The Hero tells us about the track "Bullet" from his recently released EP "Flagged Channel". Here is the story:

My single "Bullet" means a lot to me. It's my first single out in seven years since my last album "Birth, School, Work, Death". It's packed with hard hitting poetic messages that gets straight to the point and still makes you think.

When I received the music for it, I was at my studio in Glendale, CA. Marc O'Connell from Taking Back Sunday was in town and wanted to come through and show me some of his hip-hop beats he had been working on. Once he came I said "Yo, check out this new music I just got for my album, my A&R sent it from a producer named Shawn McGhee." I literally received the email when he knocked. We both played it loud and he said, "Hell yeah, you can rock that."

A few days later I was able to sit with it and lyrically kill my verses easily. The riff was insane so it instantly told me to speak about the injustice that's taking place today. A topic I'm all too familiar with being a black man in America. The chorus was my only issue. I wanted it to be hard-hitting and get the point across without saying too much. I probably made three different choruses. Much props to my A&R Mike Gitter who kept pushing me to make it better and better. Feeling a bit frustrated trying to find the right words I stepped away for a day. (I do that to clear my mind from thinking too much) In the process though, the words "A bullet doesn't have a name on it" kept going off in my head. I finally answered that thought by saying " But I'll put one on that Mufu$&er". Then I instantly yelled "I Got A Bullet with Your Name".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

More Hyro The Hero News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

DevilDriver Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates

King Crimson Announce 4 Disc Meltdown In Mexico Release

2018 Johnny Ramone Tribute Details Announced

Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour

Drew Fortier Releasing Autobiography 'Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious'

Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.