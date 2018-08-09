Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

(Kayos) Eagle Vision have announced that they will release Evanescence's "Synthesis Live" on DVD+CD, Blu-Ray+CD and Digital Formats on October 12th. We were sent the following details:

Recorded late last Autumn during the band's critically-acclaimed Synthesis tour, the concert was captured in state-of-the-art 4K by Director P.R. Brown & produced by Craig Ziogas/CTGS Productions.

The songs span Evanescence's 20 year history to now, reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape. Synthesis is a soulful and sweepingly grandiose event to witness live. Seated at the piano, Amy Lee opens the set with a single note that builds into the instrumental Overture, seamlessly leading into the crushing wave that is Never Go Back. Bring Me To Life, the anthem that brought most people to discover Evanescence in the first place, reaches a new level of power and emotion with a pounding, electric heartbeat and soaring orchestral accompaniment, while songs like My Immortal, Lithium and Lost In Paradise feel like heartbreaking scenes from a beautiful, timeless film.

Amy Lee's incredible vocal range and the group's expressive, multi-layered music naturally lends itself to orchestral accompaniment, shining a light on the singular beauty of the arrangements by composer David Campbell and conducted by Susie Seiter -creating a truly dynamic, cinematic sound. Lee has called this, "a passion project", which undoubtedly shines through. The sense of occasion is not lost on the band or audience alike in this unique and highly emotive show.

Evanescence recently brought their Synthesis live tour around the world, delivering highly-acclaimed performances throughout Europe, North America and Australia. This summer, the band teamed with violinist Lindsey Stirling on a tour of North American amphitheatres, one of Live Nation's Top 10 tours of the summer.

Tracklisting

1.Overture 2. Never Go Back 3. Lacrymosa 4. The End of the Dream 5. My Heart is Broken 6. Lithium 7. Bring Me To Life 8. Unravelling (Interlude) 9. Imaginary 10. Secret Door 11. Hi-Lo 12. Lost in Paradise 13. Your Star 14. My Immortal 15. The In-between (Piano Solo) 16. Imperfection 17. Speak to Me 18. Good Enough 19. Swimming Home

Kayos submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release

Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour

Singled Out: Evanescence's Imperfection

Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'

Evanescence Release 'Imperfection' Music Video

Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show

Evanescence Stream New Song 'Imperfection'

Evanescence Announce 'Synthesis' Album And Tour

More Evanescence News

Share this article



