|
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage
08-09-2018
(hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson celebrated his 60th birthday on stage during the band's August 7 show in Birmingham, UK. The veteran metal band are streaming video of fans saluting the rocker at the city's Genting Arena
In the clip Dickinson tells the crowd: "I had forgotten it was my 60th birthday until you had reminded me." Iron Maiden are currently playing shows on the UK leg of their Legacy Of The Beast summer tour, which wraps up this weekend with two shows at London's O2 Arena.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
