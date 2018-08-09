Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson celebrated his 60th birthday on stage during the band's August 7 show in Birmingham, UK. The veteran metal band are streaming video of fans saluting the rocker at the city's Genting Arena

In the clip Dickinson tells the crowd: "I had forgotten it was my 60th birthday until you had reminded me." Iron Maiden are currently playing shows on the UK leg of their Legacy Of The Beast summer tour, which wraps up this weekend with two shows at London's O2 Arena.



Dickinson recently announced dates for a spoken word tour of Australia in support of his 2017 memoir, "What Does This Button Do?" Set to begin in Sydney on October 18 before hitting Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle and Brisbane, the series will see the rocker sharing stories from his book, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK's Sunday Times Bestsellers List and No. 10 on the New York Times' Hardcover Non-Fiction Best-Seller List upon its release late last year. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





