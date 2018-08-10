Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

(hennemusic) Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released an online stream of his new song "Rockin' With The Boys" as the latest single from his forthcoming album, "Spaceman."

Originally written during KISS's heyday in the '70s, the tune follows the previously-issued "Bronx Boy" as the second song released from the project that sees the guitarist deliver eight new original tracks alongside a cover of "I Wanna Go Back" by the Oakland, CA group Billy Satellite that went on to become a US Top 10 hit for Eddie Money.

Due October 19, "Spaceman" also features a guest appearance on bass by Gene Simmons on "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command" - two songs Frehley co-wrote with his former KISS bandmate last year.

The rocker's eighth album marks the first collection of all new Frehley-penned material since 2014's "Space Invader" - which debuted and peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 and was followed by the 2016 all-star covers album, "Origins Vol. 1". Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates

Gene Simmons Reunited With Ace Frehley 'The Vault' Event

Ace Frehley Rocks The NHL Winter Classic

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage 2017 In Review

More Ace Frehley News

Share this article



