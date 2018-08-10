Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl is streaming the full video of his solo recording from the a new film project entitled "Play." The performance of the song is the second piece of a two part mini-documentary, directed by the Foo Fighters frontman, that celebrates the rewards and challenges of dedicating one's life to playing music.

Part one opens with narrated behind the scenes discussion of the love of playing music and the lifelong relationship with an instrument - as well as the process and challenges of recording and filming this unique performance that sees Grohl play all seven instruments on the track, all live.

The entire song was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live all the way through for 23 minutes. The "Play" online interactive experience offers viewer/listener/participants the options of taking in the mini-doc and Grohl performance as is, focusing on one instrument, and/or downloading "Play" sheet music. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





