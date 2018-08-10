Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves brought out a very special guest to help them rock a cover of The Cranberries classic "Zombie" when they played Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St Louis on Tuesday

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody jumped on stage to join the band to lend his vocals to the track. After the show Bad Wolves shared a clip of the performance via social media:

They captioned the Instagram post with the following: "What an amazing night. Huge thanks to Ivan Moody for coming out and jamming Zombie with us." Check out the post here.





