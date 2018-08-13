News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

08-13-2018
Guns N' Roses

Slash says in a new interview that he believes that all of the members of the current reunion lineup of Guns N' Roses would like to record a new studio album.

The guitarist spoke with Classic Rock about his new solo album and during the discussion he asked if he has started writing new music for Guns N' Roses.

He told the magazine, "Well, it's not been announced because there's nothing official, so there's nothing to talk about. "I think everybody thinks it's a good idea, and everybody would like to do it.

There's no shortage of ideas from everybody involved, but we've been so busy on the road there hasn't really been time to go in and sit down and go, 'Okay, we're going to make a record.'"


