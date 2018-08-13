News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

08-13-2018
Soulfly

Soulfly have released a stream of a brand new track called "Evil Empowered". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Ritual", which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

The new studio album features special guest appearances from Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe and Immolation's Ross Dolan and was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur.

Max Cavalera had this to say, "For this one, we really tried to retain the groove of early Soulfly as well as my love for the heavy, fast stuff I'm into - like death and black metal and some hardcore.

"Working with Josh Wilbur has been amazing. He's a huge fan and added a lot to the record. I would fight for the fast songs and he would always push me to add more groove. I think in the end we created a really cool mix of songs that covers a lot of ground in my career. Let the Ritual begin!" Listen to the new song here.


Related Stories


Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

Soulfly Reveal Plans For 'Deeply Tribal, Very Spiritual' New Album

More Soulfly News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'

The Pineapple Thief Release 'Try As I Might' Video

Deicide Stream New Song 'Seal The Tomb Below'

Singled Out: Mad Max's Beat Of The Heart

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.