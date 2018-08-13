Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

Soulfly have released a stream of a brand new track called "Evil Empowered". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Ritual", which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

The new studio album features special guest appearances from Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe and Immolation's Ross Dolan and was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur.

Max Cavalera had this to say, "For this one, we really tried to retain the groove of early Soulfly as well as my love for the heavy, fast stuff I'm into - like death and black metal and some hardcore.

"Working with Josh Wilbur has been amazing. He's a huge fan and added a lot to the record. I would fight for the fast songs and he would always push me to add more groove. I think in the end we created a really cool mix of songs that covers a lot of ground in my career. Let the Ritual begin!" Listen to the new song here.





