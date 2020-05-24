Soulfly have released a performance video for the song "The Summoning" from their brand new "Live Ritual NYC MMXIX" digital EP.
The new EP was recorded at The Gramercy in New York City on February 11, 2019 for a show in support of band's most recent full-length album, "Ritual."
Frontman Max Cavalera had this to say, "New York is a mesmerizing city; the city that never sleeps! I always look forward to playing in NY. The Gramercy is a great venue and the Soulfly crowd was in the trench frontlines of a battlefield, crowded and moving like some kind of tribe.
"I hope this unforgettable night of metal in NY can uplift you during this quarantine. Start a pit in your living room! I'm in quarantine too, and together, with metal, we will all get through this! Let the ritual begin!" Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
Tracklisting:
1. The Summoning
2. Under Rapture
3. Fire
4. Porrada
5. Ritual
6. I And I
7. Back To Primitive
Soulfly Announce Blood On The Street Tour
Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup
Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe
Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video
Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'
Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'- Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance- Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online- more
Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1
Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You
Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling
Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love
Singled Out: Darren Michael Boyd's The Earth is B Flat
Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'
Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance
Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Completes Solo Album
Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour
The Sword Streaming Rarity Track
Soulfly Deliver Live Ritual NYC MMXIX EP
Singled Out: Very Alora's Elevated