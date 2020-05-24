Soulfly Deliver Live Ritual NYC MMXIX EP

Soulfly have released a performance video for the song "The Summoning" from their brand new "Live Ritual NYC MMXIX" digital EP.

The new EP was recorded at The Gramercy in New York City on February 11, 2019 for a show in support of band's most recent full-length album, "Ritual."

Frontman Max Cavalera had this to say, "New York is a mesmerizing city; the city that never sleeps! I always look forward to playing in NY. The Gramercy is a great venue and the Soulfly crowd was in the trench frontlines of a battlefield, crowded and moving like some kind of tribe.

"I hope this unforgettable night of metal in NY can uplift you during this quarantine. Start a pit in your living room! I'm in quarantine too, and together, with metal, we will all get through this! Let the ritual begin!" Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting:

1. The Summoning

2. Under Rapture

3. Fire

4. Porrada

5. Ritual

6. I And I

7. Back To Primitive





Related Stories

Soulfly Announce Blood On The Street Tour

Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup

Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe

Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video

Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

More Soulfly News



